Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Holdings Decreased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $112.27 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $112.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average is $103.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

