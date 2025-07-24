Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,342 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,180,123,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,479,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,344,000 after acquiring an additional 138,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,737,000 after acquiring an additional 402,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 966,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,406,000 after acquiring an additional 72,686 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $186.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.62 and a 200-day moving average of $178.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,941. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $213.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

