Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.67.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,204,250. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $720.01 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $644.37.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

