Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 299.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 23.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.31.

Read Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.