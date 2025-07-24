Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,734,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,204,000 after acquiring an additional 966,399 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Xylem by 390.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,021,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,009,000 after acquiring an additional 813,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,828,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,139,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $131.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.29. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.