Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average is $96.72. Ameren has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.97%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.