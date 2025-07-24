Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 1,572.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.74.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average is $109.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.49%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

