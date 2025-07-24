PPL (PPL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PPL opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. PPL has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of PPL by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 26,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 62,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

