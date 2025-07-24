PFG Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16,052.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,356,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.54 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.91 and a 200-day moving average of $104.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

