PFG Advisors Purchases 2,635 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $186.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.06 and its 200 day moving average is $145.62. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.49 and a 12-month high of $191.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.