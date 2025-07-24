PFG Advisors Has $1.90 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

Adobe Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $372.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.60. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.