Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Novartis by 19.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% in the first quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

NVS opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $124.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.82. The company has a market cap of $249.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

