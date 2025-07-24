MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of MDB opened at $228.25 on Thursday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -200.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on MongoDB from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at $259,039,404. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,131,916. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,746 shares of company stock worth $7,500,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,833,000 after buying an additional 481,023 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,398,000 after acquiring an additional 181,962 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,271,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in MongoDB by 53.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,061,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,378,000 after acquiring an additional 367,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.