MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.7% in the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.4%

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,394.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,579.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,484.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,193.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,639.69.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

