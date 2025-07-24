Kimberly S. Greene Sells 13,158 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Stock

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SO opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $96.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Southern by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Southern by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

