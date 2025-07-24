Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,270,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Equinix by 82,340.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,957,000 after purchasing an additional 889,282 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Equinix by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,042,000 after purchasing an additional 586,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Equinix by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,188,000 after purchasing an additional 401,991 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $205,641,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $796.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 82.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $841.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $860.13.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 195.01%.

In other Equinix news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $837.00 to $798.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.05.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

