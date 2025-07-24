Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 19,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $149,054.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 141,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,869,765.20. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of JCI opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

