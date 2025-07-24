Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $149,054.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 141,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,869,765.20. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $110.59.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

