iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,011,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,990,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.15 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

