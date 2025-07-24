Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,475,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Hershey stock opened at $183.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.30. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,134,739.20. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This represents a 24.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,731 shares of company stock valued at $13,620,438. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

