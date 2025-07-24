Ignite Planners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,053 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,053 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

