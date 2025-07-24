IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 128.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,573 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10,137.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,179,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,690,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,705,106. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.18.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

