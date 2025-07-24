IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 952.4% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.80.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of VLO stock opened at $147.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.55. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $167.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

