HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $864,206,000 after buying an additional 1,517,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,247,000 after buying an additional 126,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,767,000 after buying an additional 1,408,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,724,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,619,000 after buying an additional 552,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,674,000 after buying an additional 433,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.63.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.