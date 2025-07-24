HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,603 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 84.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 52.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $131.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average of $123.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

