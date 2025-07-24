HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.64.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $115.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

