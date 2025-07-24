HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $560.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $574.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $513.52 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total transaction of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,495.79. The trade was a 49.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.72, for a total transaction of $696,864.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,675.84. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.50.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

