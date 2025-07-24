HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 779 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 10.7% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1,378.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $4,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,449.20. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock opened at $104.60 on Thursday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $72.69 and a 52 week high of $106.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of -261.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

