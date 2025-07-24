HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 293 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 307.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 99.7% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.3%

GoDaddy stock opened at $167.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.11 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.18.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 211.09%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $386,511.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,488.26. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $110,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,459 shares in the company, valued at $13,008,119.72. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,757 shares of company stock valued at $12,243,920. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

