HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,514,950,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pool by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,435,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pool by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,416,000 after purchasing an additional 44,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Pool by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 636,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.50.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $316.85 on Thursday. Pool Corporation has a one year low of $282.22 and a one year high of $395.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.95 and its 200 day moving average is $317.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Pool declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.