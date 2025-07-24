HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,025.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

