HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $326,000 Position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $145.07 on Thursday. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.