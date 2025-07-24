HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 380 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,212,000 after acquiring an additional 465,832 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $12,890,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,462,000 after acquiring an additional 82,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 11.6%

BKR stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

