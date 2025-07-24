HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,228. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.56.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $357.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.29 and a 52 week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

