HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,586,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Watsco by 89,376.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after buying an additional 477,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Watsco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,268,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Watsco by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,970,000 after buying an additional 67,649 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Shares of WSO opened at $486.47 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.31 and a twelve month high of $571.42. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.82.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.24%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

