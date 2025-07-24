HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 236 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $86.90 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.07.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

