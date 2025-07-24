HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Humana by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Humana by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,254,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.57.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $236.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.87 and a 52-week high of $406.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

