HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $489,383,000 after purchasing an additional 690,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $477,454,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,427,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $232,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,215,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $211,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,861,845 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $178,085,000 after purchasing an additional 163,472 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.85. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $106.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $388,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,811.26. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,981.18. This represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,084 shares of company stock worth $1,726,847. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.