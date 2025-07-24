HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth $204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1,732.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,068,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ameren by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Ameren Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AEE opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.97%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

