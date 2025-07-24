HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 35,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,352,932,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 15,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $167.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,651.08. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

