GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 48 Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MSCI opened at $531.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.07. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.74 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.18.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

