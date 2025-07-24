GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 104.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,964 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13,974.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,314,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after buying an additional 832,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.23.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

