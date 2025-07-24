GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $876,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240,594 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,089,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,405 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Copart by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,157,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,741 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Copart by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,296,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,409,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,230,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,687 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

