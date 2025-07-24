GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 210.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Gartner by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gartner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gartner by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.56.

Gartner stock opened at $357.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.96. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.29 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total value of $322,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,536. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total value of $241,610.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,001.85. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

