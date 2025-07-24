GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 194 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 307.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 591.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GDDY opened at $167.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.11 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total transaction of $1,246,442.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,015 shares in the company, valued at $77,500,807.15. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 37,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $6,785,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,978,387.50. This trade represents a 32.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,757 shares of company stock worth $12,243,920. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

