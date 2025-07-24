Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,019,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,864,000 after buying an additional 3,307,527 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 11,230.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,690,000 after buying an additional 1,936,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 562.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,368,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,679,000 after buying an additional 1,162,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,208,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,794,000 after buying an additional 979,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SO stock opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $96.44.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.53.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

