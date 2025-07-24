Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,822,000 after acquiring an additional 219,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,146,000 after buying an additional 296,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $877,216,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,048,000 after acquiring an additional 472,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,919,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $221.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.81.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

