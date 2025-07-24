Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after buying an additional 63,882 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,240. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,731 shares of company stock worth $13,620,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.8%

HSY opened at $183.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.30. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.89.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Hershey’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

