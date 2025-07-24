Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $269,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 275.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.1%

SNPS stock opened at $614.42 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $618.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $514.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.44.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.67.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

