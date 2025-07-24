Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $224,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,807,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,418,000 after acquiring an additional 777,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,297,000 after acquiring an additional 214,395 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18,567.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 200,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,628,000 after acquiring an additional 199,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $113,547,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $720.01 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $709.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.37.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.67.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

